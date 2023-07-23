SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5,731.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 7,800.4% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 651,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after acquiring an additional 643,302 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TOTL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.46. 164,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,702. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.73.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

