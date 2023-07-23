SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Reduced by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 13.2% of BCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BCM Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $48,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after buying an additional 609,469 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.18. 3,845,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,865,037. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.99.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

