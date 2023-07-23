SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 310,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 51,038 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,421,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,790,000 after purchasing an additional 245,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 672,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,184. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

