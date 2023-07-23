Starname (IOV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $67.05

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, Starname has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Starname coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Starname has a total market capitalization of $249,019.21 and $67.05 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Starname

Starname’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official website is starname.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

