Steem Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $84.17 million and approximately $18.15 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,009.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.49 or 0.00308218 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.26 or 0.00830616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013416 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.98 or 0.00546431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00062017 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00123450 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 439,566,654 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.