StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of OGEN opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 million, a PE ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 0.19.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
