StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of OGEN opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 million, a PE ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the period. 9.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.