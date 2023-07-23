StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.70% of Taitron Components worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.