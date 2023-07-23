StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

TRTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Triton International to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Triton International from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Triton International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Triton International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

Triton International Trading Down 0.2 %

Triton International stock opened at $84.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.44. Triton International has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Triton International Announces Dividend

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. Triton International had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $397.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Triton International will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triton International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Triton International by 725.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

