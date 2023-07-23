StockNews.com Downgrades Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) to Buy

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CRM opened at $228.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.43 and its 200 day moving average is $190.58. The company has a market capitalization of $222.13 billion, a PE ratio of 600.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 973,248 shares of company stock worth $206,391,157 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

