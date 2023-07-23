StockNews.com Lowers Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.09.

ASND opened at $89.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.51. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $134.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.14.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.84) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 150.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

