Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 214,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 19,275 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 142,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,377,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,002,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $76.61. 352,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,740. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average is $73.10. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $79.34. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2368 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

