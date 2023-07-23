Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $4.80 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:ELFree Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 18.0% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 401,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Argus lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.83.

NYSE:EL traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,666,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.57. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.05 and a 1 year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 87.71%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

