Strategy Asset Managers LLC Reduces Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for about 2.1% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,497,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $806,561,000 after acquiring an additional 229,775 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,935,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,863,000 after acquiring an additional 269,862 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,120,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,029,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,070,000 after acquiring an additional 126,788 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.72. 9,999,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,257,916. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $93.58.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

