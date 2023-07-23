Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 700 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for 1.4% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.84. 1,148,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

