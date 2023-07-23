Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 72,332 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 255,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,332 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 92.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,202. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROIC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

