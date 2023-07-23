Substratum Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.02 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 66.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $9.02 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024753 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

