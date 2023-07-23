SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of SSY opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.13.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter.
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
