SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of SSY opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

About SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 287.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,448 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.