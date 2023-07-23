Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, July 14th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.04.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

