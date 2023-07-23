SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading Up 2.6% This Week

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00002358 BTC on major exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $162.80 million and approximately $18.87 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 249,384,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,827,717 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

