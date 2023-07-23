TD Capital Management LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 118.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 209,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after acquiring an additional 171,629 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its position in QUALCOMM by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 22,062 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 141,270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $18,023,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.92.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $124.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.83. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $138.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.