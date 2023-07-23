TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $18,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in TE Connectivity by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEL stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $143.74. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

