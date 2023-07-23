Terra Classic 24 Hour Volume Hits $31.40 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $507.88 million and $31.40 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002335 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000943 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002435 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,841,406,508,131 coins and its circulating supply is 5,809,515,760,869 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

