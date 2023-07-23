Terra Classic One Day Trading Volume Hits $23.44 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $500.50 million and approximately $23.44 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002213 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000949 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002345 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,841,382,053,184 coins and its circulating supply is 5,809,097,113,913 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

