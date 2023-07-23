Terra Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Terra has a market cap of $213.89 million and $66.41 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00002179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001010 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002408 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 329,410,953 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.