Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.50.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $184.32 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 6,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 111,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 144,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.3% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

