TFG Advisers LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,889 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.1% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $557.86. 5,264,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $564.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

