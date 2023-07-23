TFG Advisers LLC Acquires 381 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.12. 1,082,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,380. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.58 and its 200-day moving average is $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.77.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.76.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

