TFG Advisers LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

LMT traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $454.76. 934,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $456.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $381.55 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $114.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.