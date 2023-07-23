TFG Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 445,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 63.0% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 83,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 32,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $494,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG remained flat at $53.18 during trading hours on Friday. 3,564,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,468,665. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $53.67.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.