TFG Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.89. 1,437,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $62.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average is $54.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.75%.

In related news, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $1,040,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,477.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $624,641.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,576,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $1,040,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,477.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,934 shares of company stock worth $7,625,110 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

