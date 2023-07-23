TFG Advisers LLC Has $568,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,842 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,693,665.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 973,248 shares of company stock worth $206,391,157. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.06. 3,529,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,374,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.13 billion, a PE ratio of 600.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

