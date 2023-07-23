TFG Advisers LLC Sells 230 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,555 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.03.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.06. 6,631,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,870,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

