TFG Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.60. 7,529,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,105. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.98 and a 200-day moving average of $196.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $138.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.87.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

