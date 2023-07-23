The Debt Box (DEBT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $688.06 Million

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. The Debt Box has a total market cap of $688.06 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Debt Box token can now be bought for about $13.21 or 0.00044106 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Debt Box Profile

The Debt Box launched on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Debt Box should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Debt Box using one of the exchanges listed above.

