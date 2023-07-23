The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.92. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.83.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 71.76% and a negative net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
