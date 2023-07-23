The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.92. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.83.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 71.76% and a negative net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Dixie Group by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 995,277 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

