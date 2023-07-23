The Graph (GRT) Market Cap Hits $1.07 Billion

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. The Graph has a market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $18.02 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Graph has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Graph Profile

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,706,067,210 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,105,407,495 tokens. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

