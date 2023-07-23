The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.6% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

HD stock opened at $320.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.