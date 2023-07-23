The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

MTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 138,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,604,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 120,169 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 268,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36,789 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 34.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 105,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE MTW opened at $18.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.10.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.41. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

