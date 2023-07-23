The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $176.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.65.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $134.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $176.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.60 and its 200 day moving average is $135.54. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.5% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 285,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,864,000 after purchasing an additional 57,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.