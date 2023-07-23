Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Nomura began coverage on Tokyo Electron in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Tokyo Electron Stock Performance

Tokyo Electron stock opened at $69.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.40. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $38.89 and a 52 week high of $75.55.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems for use in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

