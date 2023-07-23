Toncoin (TON) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.07 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $5.07 billion and approximately $36.25 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00004901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00021463 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00016932 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013974 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,254.84 or 0.99932551 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002205 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

