TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp cut its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of TTE stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,691. The company has a market capitalization of $147.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

