TrueUSD Market Capitalization Hits $2.81 Billion (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC on major exchanges. TrueUSD has a market cap of $2.81 billion and approximately $1.09 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,807,559,000 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

