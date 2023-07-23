TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $1.10 price target on shares of TRX Gold in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut TRX Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.
TRX Gold Trading Down 4.8 %
TRX opened at $0.43 on Thursday. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $118.43 million, a PE ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 0.87.
TRX Gold Company Profile
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
