TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $1.10 price target on shares of TRX Gold in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut TRX Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

TRX opened at $0.43 on Thursday. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $118.43 million, a PE ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TRX Gold by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 655,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 169,281 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TRX Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TRX Gold by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in TRX Gold by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TRX Gold by 493.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

