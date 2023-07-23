U.S. Bancorp’s (USB) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.58.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

USB stock opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 66,698 shares of company stock worth $2,104,682. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

