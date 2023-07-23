U.S. Global Jets ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 74,439 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 483% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,768 put options.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Price Performance

Shares of JETS stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $22.50.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Jets ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,021,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 219,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 648,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 545,499 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About U.S. Global Jets ETF

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

