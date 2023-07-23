UBS Group Boosts Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $37.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SYF. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.