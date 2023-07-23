UDR (NYSE:UDR) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UDR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded UDR from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.77.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 144.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.46. UDR has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. UDR’s payout ratio is 560.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in UDR by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 6,400.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in UDR by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

