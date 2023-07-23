Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock remained flat at $216.78 during trading hours on Friday. 6,040,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,038. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.70.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

