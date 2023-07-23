uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.88.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $10.02 on Thursday. uniQure has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $28.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.67.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.61). uniQure had a negative net margin of 143.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $43,166.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,254.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $43,166.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $299,850 over the last 90 days. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in uniQure by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 631,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $3,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

